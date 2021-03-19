Latest Update On Charly Caruso’s Status With WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Fightful Select reported that Charly Caruso has been off WWE television due to apparent backstage heat. Caruso’s heat allegedly stems from being late for interviews she was conducting with wrestlers to air on Monday Night RAW.

In an update on Caruso’s status, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that she is expected to be leaving the company once her contract expires. The site noted the following:

“PWInsider.com has been told Caruso is not currently expected to make any additional appearances and that her previous on-air duties have already been filled by other broadcast personalities.”