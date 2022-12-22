Latest Update on Chelsea Green Heading to WWE

Triple H appears to be continuing to sign names released during Vince McMahon’s reign.

In October, WrestleVotes reported that there is significant interest in bringing back Chelsea Green. Green later tweeted about the rumors, but did not confirm or deny anything, “Me, loving every minute of the internet keeping me relevant.”

Green left Impact Wrestling in October after losing to Mickie James in a “Loser Leaves Town” match. Green hasn’t said much since then, except that she denied being contacted by the company.

Green had an account on OnlyFans, but it appears to have been removed, indicating that her return to WWE is imminent.

There’s no word on what storyline Green will be a part of when she returns to WWE. There were plans for her to appear on SmackDown last year, but she was injured and then released a few months later.

Green’s impending return to WWE has fueled speculation that her husband, Matt Cardona, may also return.