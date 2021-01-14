Latest Update On Chris Jericho Testing Positive For Covid-19

In regards to Chris Jericho testing positive for Covid-19 in September, the belief is that Jericho was able to avoid missing an AEW Dynamite episode because he had enough time to quarantine between the television tapings. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on what apparently led to Jericho being tested outside of AEW:

“They [AEW] were off from I think it was the 11th to the 23rd? I know they went back whatever that Wednesday was. So it was 12 days, and he believes he got it from a family friend is what I understand.”

“Had no symptoms, and nobody in the family had any symptoms. But the friend tested positive so he went and checked and tested positive, and then tested again and tested positive. Actually tested three times and tested positive. So quarantined, did not feel bad, the next TV he passed the test and worked the next TV after the quarantine was over.”