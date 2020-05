Former WWE Superstar Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins in WWE) has been confirmed for the WrestlePro Alaska event on September 19th. The event will take place at the Dena’ina Civic and Convention Center in Anchorage, Alaska.

“The Prince of Queens” Brian Myers will be making his in ring debut with WrestlePro Alaska on September 19th at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage! pic.twitter.com/lAVUzU0Q7Y — KM / Kevin Matthews (@Superstar_KM) May 27, 2020