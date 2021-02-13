Latest Update On Davey Boy Smith Jr. and WWE

In an interview with Metro.co.uk, Davey Boy Smith Jr. commented on possibly returning to WWE:

“There has been interest in me going to NXT down here in Orlando. I live down here in Tampa, Florida, so I’ve just been feeling things out, trying to get a lay of the land, so to speak. ‘We’re discussing and talking. I can’t exactly say anything for sure, but there’ve been talks.”

“There’s other places, but with my father’s Hall of Fame induction, maybe that’s a good idea, to go back to WWE – whichever brand or roster it is. It’s just not an any decision to make. I know Natalya is on SmackDown. I could very well go there. NXT down here is certainly a good place to get re-established.”