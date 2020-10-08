Latest Update On Dominik Mysterio Possibly Wearing A Mask

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Dominik Mysterio commented on the concept of him wearing a mask in WWE:

“There is still talk about it. We would like to eventually get into the tradition of Lucha Libre which would be putting the mask on me and taking on the name but I think that’s all down the line in the future. But, now everyone knows my face and what I look like and the idea of the mask is to hide your identity. I think I could find a unique way to bring the mask into my character. My long goal would be Prince Mysterio since Rey in Spanish means king. So for my character, it would be Prince Mysterio.”

(quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)