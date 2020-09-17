Latest Update On Jaxson Ryker, Simone Johnson Undergoes Surgery

– Jaxson Ryker of the Forgotten Sons, who has not been on television since his pro-Donald Trump tweet received criticism from fans and wrestlers in WWE, has gotten negative feedback on Twitter for his new comment regarding masks:

– Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that The Rock’s daughter Simone Johnson had knee surgery earlier this week in Birmingham. AL. Johnson recently appeared on WWE television as one of the trainees in the crowd at the Performance Center.

