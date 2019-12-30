Latest Update On Jim Cornette T-Shirt Lawsuit

As previously noted, Jim Cornette filed a lawsuit against indy wrestler Brandon “G-Raver” Graver over a “f*** Jim Cornette” t-shirt design.

The Indy Connection started selling Jim Cornette “Clownette” parody t-shirts despite Cornette’s lawsuit.

Cornette issued the following statement to WrestleZone.com regarding the new shirt:

“My attorney Stephen P New gave these goofs the opportunity to pull down the shirts and remove the trademark application and we would all go our separate ways. Apparently Grover thinks some outlaw garbage wrestler can not only defy the law but ignore a nationally-known attorney. Now he knows he can’t, and he’s about to get a lesson in the real world. Any money we receive past expenses will be donated to charity, but our requests WILL be granted or Grover and his T-Shirt fellow will not only be begging fans for money to pay his medical bills, but also his legal bills as well.”

“If this in some way removes one of these ‘death match’ wrestlers from exhibiting their ignorant ‘matches’ to the public we will consider it a happy bonus for the fans and the wrestling industry. Not only are these matches in general offensive to me, but the idea of this clown asking wrestling fans to pay for his own stupidity, AND trying to make money off my name and likeness at the same time, was too much to ignore, so we are bringing some disinfectant to this disease on wrestling.”