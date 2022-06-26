Latest Update on Jungle Boy’s Injury

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jungle Boy is out with an injury.

The popular star had previously been believed to be injured, but the nature of the injury was unknown. Dave Meltzer revealed Jungle Boy is out with a shoulder injury on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio. There is no information on how long he will be out.

“It’s a shoulder injury. I don’t know 100% it’s from the ladder match, but that would make sense. I know it’s a shoulder injury.” Meltzer stated.

Jungle Boy hasn’t competed since the Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite on June 15th, when he worked a ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles, which The Young Bucks won for the second time.

After 161 days, Jurassic Express’ title reign came to an end. Following the match, Christian Cage attacked Jungle Boy and connected with the killswitch in front of his family, who were seated at ringside. He hit Jungle Boy with a conchairto to end the show and, presumably, to write him off television.

Cage cut a promo on his actions on Dynamite this past Wednesday, noting that he desired revenge for being eliminated from a Casino Battle Royal match, so he pretended to align himself with Jurassic Express. Cage came out to face Luchasaurus, but Cage stated they needed to talk, so they both walked to the backstage area together.

