Latest Update On Keith Lee’s WWE Theme Music

Keith Lee was in New York City today to record vocals for a new version of his WWE theme song, PWInsider.com is reporting.

As previously noted, WWE has been attempting to have theme songs changed that were composed by CFO$. After CFO$ left WWE in 2019, the company hired the production company DJDTP which has been producing music for WWE under the name “Def Rebel.” WWE reportedly asked Lee to have his music from NXT (composed by CFO$) changed when he moved to the main roster and Lee agreed. However, fans were critical about the new music so further changes are being made.