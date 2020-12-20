Latest Update On Kenny Omega – Impact, When Darby Allin Knew About TNT Title Win

– Impact Wrestling “was scheduled to tape material with Kenny Omega this week in Florida for insertion into future episodes of Impact on AXS,” Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting. The current belief is that Omega won’t be wrestling for Impact until the Hard to Kill PPV on January 16th.

– In an interview with Louis Dangoor of WrestleTalk.com, Darby Allin commented on his TNT Title win at the AEW Full Gear PPV:

Allin: “That was a huge moment there. I just didn’t ask if I was winning or not all week.”

Dangoor: “Did you have a feeling?”

Allin: “Yeah, but at the same time with wrestling you never know. You never know what to expect.”

Dangoor: “So when did you find out?”

Allin: “I would say probably the day before. Yeah it was the day before, because we were taking photos and stuff like that, and I had to get my championship photo.”