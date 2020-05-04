Latest Update On Kevin Owens’ Injury, Fallout From Jimmy Uso Injury

– In an update on Kevin Owens’ injury from Wrestlemania 36, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that Owens is expected to be out of action for a few more weeks. Meltzer noted the following:

“The spot it happened is unknown as apparently he never felt a thing during the match and then the next day his ankle was swollen.”

– Dave Meltzer is reporting that the tag-team title storyline on Smackdown had to be changed due to Jimmy Uso’s knee injury. According to Meltzer, the Forgotten Sons were brought up to the main roster to replace The Usos.

At this time, it’s unknown what will happen with Jey Uso although WWE tends to not use tag-team wrestlers as single competitors when one of the members gets hurt.