Latest Update On MVP’s Knee Injury

In an interview with WWE Espanol, MVP provided an update on his knee injury which has kept him out of action for over two months. The injury took place during the February 15th edition of WWE RAW:

Here is what MVP said about the injury during the interview:

“As many of you know, my knee has been bothering me for some time now. I injured it a few months ago in the ring and while it’s better, it hasn’t healed yet. We’ve been trying to avoid surgery. We’re gonna try one more procedure and if it still doesn’t work, then I might have to get some minor arthroscopic surgery for the knee. But, not yet. We’re still gonna try another treatment first.”

(quote courtesy of Fightful.com)