Latest Update on Naomi’s WWE Status

The WWE is apparently working on a new deal for Naomi, but there is no word on when she and Sasha Banks will be back.

The Wrestling Observer reports that contract negotiations for what is believed to be a new contract are ongoing because Naomi’s original contract was supposed to expire when she and Banks walked out in May, but the talks have not been finalized.

When it comes to possibly working elsewhere, Naomi would still be bound by her prior contract because WWE can freeze the deal owing to the time she’s missed.

Unless something else is worked out, she cannot become a free agent without first returning to WWE. It was mentioned that the two parties are still discussing the matter.