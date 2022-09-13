Latest Update on New WWE Title Belt Design Changes

In the almost two months since Triple H had taken the helm of WWE, a lot has changed for the better. But one thing that many fans, including those in the belt collecting community, have wanted is a change to the championship belt designs. It seems this may be a reality sooner than later.

According to belt maker Dan Beltzer, WWE is set to unveil new looks for the WWE Tag Team titles.

“New WWE Tag belts are described to me as being the existing design, dual plated, black strap and having a stacked, large WWE logo in the center. They also have the OLD never used tags which are the women’s tag style on colored straps. Women’s belts are getting colored backing soon.” Beltzer said.

New WWE Tag belts are described to me as being the existing design, dual plated, black strap and having a stacked, large WWE logo in the center. They also have the OLD never used tags which are the women's tag style on colored straps. Women's belts getting colored backing soon. — Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan) September 13, 2022

Changes to title designs are something not that uncommon in WWE. Recently the NXT Men’s and Women’s titles received a pop of color on the main plate. The Universal title, in its short six-year existence, has also had its changes, mainly in the color of the strap to represent the brand it was on (RAW or SmackDown) being either red or blue. The WWE Championship was last changed in 2014 to the current design, which displays what is commonly called the “network” logo referring to the WWE Network.

Time will tell if and when these changes will take place.

Follow Mark on Twitter @_MarkCyrus