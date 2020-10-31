Latest Update On Paige’s Future With Twitch

In her most recent Twitch stream, Paige addressed her future with the streaming platform:

“The fact that you guys are just so supportive of all of us and me, in general, is like, holy crap, this is wonderful and made me feel so much happier and so much better. So, yeah, I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing because, you know, I don’t have a lot going on, you guys. I really don’t. I feel really happy today because of all the support that was given. I don’t have a lot going on. So this is really special to me. I’m always one that speaks my mind. It’s kind of bittersweet because I can get in trouble for being honest and having an opinion or it can be something very positive where I helped a lot of people. I like to stand up for what is right. For not just me, but for everybody. I think it’s very important to always carry yourself in a certain regard. I just want to carry myself in a way where people can look at me one day and say, ‘wow, she wasn’t afraid to stand up for herself.’ I just feel like that is more of a role model. Because, obviously, I did some stupid stuff oh, I went through a crazy stage in my life for a couple of years but how I came out of that, I feel like I did a good job and I want to continue trying to be a role model for people and show people that you can say and do whatever you want if it’s in the right way.“ (quote courtesy of Fightful.com)

Paige’s mother commented on the situation but ended up deleting her tweet:

“Make a change, stand firm, you know whats right, you have the backing, be heard @RealPaigeWWE”