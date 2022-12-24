Latest Update on Roman Reigns’ WWE WrestleMania 39 Plans and Feud With The Rock

WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was previously reported to be “virtually a lock” to face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, nothing has been confirmed as we approach WrestleMania Season, and word is that WWE creative is working on a Plan B for The Tribal Chief.

According to new rumors, WWE creative has been “pitching alternatives” for Reigns’ WrestleMania match.

It was made clear that no contract for the match has been signed yet, and that any report claiming Rock is completely committed is “irresponsible.”

There has been no word on what is being discussed for Reigns, but a few ideas are circulating. WWE should know more as the Royal Rumble approaches on January 28.

It’s been noted for some time that The Great One’s WWE appearances depend on his busy schedule, which includes Hollywood commitments and the XFL.

The Wrestling Observer adds that if Rock attends WrestleMania, it will be for Reigns, but due to his schedule, there must be backup plans in place. It is expected that the match will have to be decided just before The Rumble.