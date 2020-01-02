Latest Update On Rumored Match For The Royal Rumble PPV

As previously noted, there have been teases of Harlem Heat reuniting to take on The Revival at the Royal Rumble in Houston, TX.

On the latest edition of WWE Backstage, Booker T teased the match:

“You know what? Me and my big brother [Stevie Ray], we talking about it. We’re going to be discussing that over the new year. I’ve got one left in me! Dawson! Wilder! Don’t get jacked up sucka!”

Booker T also commented on possibly managing The Street Profits:

“Since I am a tag team extraordinaire, a tag team specialist, 14 tag team championships throughout my reign in this business, so I’m looking forward to the tag team division getting crunk in 2020, and I might even manage The Street Profits somewhere along the year. I’m trying to get in the game!”