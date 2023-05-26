Latest Update On Sabu’s Future With AEW

Sabu made his debut with AEW on this week’s AEW Dynamite and will be in Adam Cole’s corner at the Double or Nothing PPV.

AEW President Tony Khan addressed Sabu’s involvement during a media call.

“I think it would likely be a one-off appearance. A lot of fans were excited to see Sabu. I don’t think he’s going to be somebody regularly stepping into the ring to compete. But under the right circumstances, if this goes well, then potentially he could come back and make other guest appearances.”

“So I’d be open to him coming back, but it’s not something I see as a regular occurrence either.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, When a fan wrote on Twitter that Sabu can’t wrestle anymore, Sabu replied with, “Shittttt .if the price is right ..dont count me out yet..🧞‍♀️🐪”

