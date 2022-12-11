Latest Update on Sasha Banks Attending NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

As PWMania.com previously reported, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is expected to attend NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, as reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com in a follow-up verified Johnson’s account.

Here is Meltzer’s response to a question about Sasha’s WWE contract status from a fan:

“This deal is not through WWE, so if the appearance isn’t blocked legally by WWE, it means she will be a free agent by that date. WWE can still sign her but NJPW believes she is free and clear by 1/4.”

Banks is still listed as an active superstar on WWE.com as of December 10th.