Latest Update on Sasha Banks Heading to NJPW For Wrestle Kingdom 17

Mercedes Varnado aka Sasha Banks is currently on her way to Japan and is expected to arrive today as per sources within New Japan Pro-Wrestling, PWInsider.com reports.

Banks is expected to appear at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th at the Tokyo Dome. While she won’t be wrestling on the show, it’s highly expected she will challenge the winner of the IWGP Women’s Championship match between champion KAIRI and Tam Nakano.

Banks had indicated in the past she wants a match with KAIRI. This would make KAIRI the odds on favourite to successfully defend her title at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and set up a title defence against Banks.

For the next few weeks, Sasha Banks will be in Japan leading up to Wrestle Kingdom 17.