Latest Update On Sting’s Status With WWE, News On WWE’s Plans For Austin Theory

– In an update on speculation about Sting’s status with WWE, Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com noted that he is not under contract with the company at the moment:

“Sources tell us that despite the wrestling legend not being under contract at the moment, it does not mean the two sides wont work out a possible merchandising deal going forward.”

– Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following regarding dissension between Austin Theory and Angel Garza on this week’s RAW:

“They seem to be teasing the beginning of Austin Theory getting tossed out of the group. When Austin Theory debuted at WrestleMania I was told he was not long for the group. He was there basically to help cover things up in terms of what was needed while Andrade was injured, but the long-term plan was not to keep him with Zelina Vega and friends.”