Latest Update On Tegan Nox’s ACL Injury

As PWMania.com previously reported, Triple H confirmed that Tegan Nox suffered a legitimate ACL injury and underwent surgery.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the seriousness of the injury:

“No [this is not good] especially since this injury didn’t take place in the ring or in practice. It happened in rehab, essentially. It’s like it just popped. Pretty much [she tore her ACL in rehab]. It wasn’t in training or anything. They didn’t think anything was wrong, but something went wrong and they checked and it was a torn ACL.”

Nox previously suffered a torn ACL before the 2017 Mae Young Classic and during the 2018 Mae Young Classic.