Latest Update On The 24/7 Title, Former WWE Superstar Praises Cody Rhodes

– There was a period of time on Saturday where WWE accidentally listed the 24/7 Title as retired on their website. The mistake has since been corrected.

The title has continued to change hands with Mike Rome briefly winning the title at a live event in Pittsburgh.

– Former WWE star Austin Aries gave praise to Cody Rhodes on Twitter:

