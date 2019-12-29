Latest Update On The 24/7 Title, Former WWE Superstar Praises Cody Rhodes

– There was a period of time on Saturday where WWE accidentally listed the 24/7 Title as retired on their website. The mistake has since been corrected.

The title has continued to change hands with Mike Rome briefly winning the title at a live event in Pittsburgh.

At #WWEPittsburgh, @MikeRomeWWE became the 24/7 Champion, but not long enough to announce it… pic.twitter.com/4AiwC9Dk49 — WWE (@WWE) 28 December 2019

– Former WWE star Austin Aries gave praise to Cody Rhodes on Twitter: