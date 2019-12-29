Latest Update On The 24/7 Title, Former WWE Superstar Praises Cody Rhodes

– There was a period of time on Saturday where WWE accidentally listed the 24/7 Title as retired on their website. The mistake has since been corrected.
The title has continued to change hands with Mike Rome briefly winning the title at a live event in Pittsburgh.
At #WWEPittsburgh, @MikeRomeWWE became the 24/7 Champion, but not long enough to announce it… pic.twitter.com/4AiwC9Dk49
— WWE (@WWE) 28 December 2019
– Former WWE star Austin Aries gave praise to Cody Rhodes on Twitter:
I’ll second this. And luckily I’m still a free agent. @CodyRhodes is one of a handful of men I’d love to compete against. And I’ve been digging what @AEWrestling has been doing so far, it’s like watching a new age NWA Crockett years mashed up with the best of WCW years. https://t.co/qs7jcWWCZZ
— Austin Aries (@AustinAries) 27 December 2019