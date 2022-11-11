Latest Update on The Elite and Their Involvement in AEW’s New Reality TV Show

The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) have been seen backstage at AEW Dynamite events in recent weeks. They haven’t returned to television since AEW President Tony Khan lifted their suspension for their involvement in the All Out fight with CM Punk.

The Elite is expected to return to television within the next week, as the promotion has been airing teaser vignettes for their return, the most recent of which featured Full Gear graphics, indicating they will return at the event on November 19th.

At Dynamite events, Warner Bros. Discovery is filming a behind-the-scenes reality show with AEW.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that, despite The Elite not being back on television, they are believed to be featured in the reality show, which will air in early 2023, long after The Elite would’ve returned.

Meltzer wrote, “I believe the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega are part of the show, which may be why they have been in even though not appearing on the television show. At least when the show was conceived, they were a part of it.

The Elite hasn’t made an appearance in AEW since winning the Trios Championships at the All Out PPV on September 4th they were stripped of the titles just a few days after.