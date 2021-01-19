Latest Update On The Randy Orton – Alexa Bliss – Fiend Storyline (Videos)

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Randy Orton cut a promo wearing a mask to cover his “first-degree” burns from Alexa Bliss’ fireball attack. Orton vowed to win the Royal Rumble despite the attack.
Later in the show, Alexa was talking to the “ghost” of The Fiend during her Playhouse segment.
"Despite my sickening affliction, I vow to remain in the #RoyalRumble Match. I can only compete as long as I tolerate the pain, but … I enjoy the pain."#WWERaw @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/CYIAn8MoeP
— WWE (@WWE) January 19, 2021
"The Fiend is still here." – @WWEAsuka@AlexaBliss_WWE didn't take too kindly to that … or did she? 🤨 #WWERaw #AlexasPlayground pic.twitter.com/5vXSan6FrU
— WWE (@WWE) January 19, 2021