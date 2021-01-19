Latest Update On The Randy Orton – Alexa Bliss – Fiend Storyline (Videos)

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Randy Orton cut a promo wearing a mask to cover his “first-degree” burns from Alexa Bliss’ fireball attack. Orton vowed to win the Royal Rumble despite the attack.

Later in the show, Alexa was talking to the “ghost” of The Fiend during her Playhouse segment.

