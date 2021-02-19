Latest Update On Top Matches Planned For WrestleMania 37

WrestleVotes reports that the following matches were planned for WrestleMania 37 as of the latest creative meeting-

-Edge vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship

-Randy Orton vs. The Fiend

-Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

-Tag Team match with Bad Bunny (rumored to be Bad Bunny/Damian Priest vs. The Miz/John Morrison)

It was also reported that no match has been decided on for the WWE Championship. Drew McIntyre will defend the championship this Sunday at Elimination Chamber against Randy Orton, Kofi Kingston, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles and Sheamus.

The report also said the rest of the card is open and nothing is set in stone. You can see the full twitter report below-