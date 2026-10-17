Latest Update On WWE Crown Jewel’s Status Amid Riyadh Security Concerns

This week, numerous reports indicate that WWE is moving forward with plans for its 2026 Crown Jewel premium live event (PLE) to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, despite ongoing conflicts in the country, including the war with Iran and recent airstrikes targeting King Khalid International Airport.

According to Fightful Select, there are no signs suggesting that the PLE will be relocated, and WWE has stated that any rumors regarding a move are “unsubstantiated.”

Additionally, Dave Meltzer mentioned in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that media discussions have raised the possibility of canceling all events scheduled for the current Riyadh Season. This includes not only Crown Jewel but also a UFC event slated for late November or early December, as well as a boxing match headlined by Canelo Alvarez on October 31st. Turki Alalshikh of Zuffa Boxing took to Twitter (X) to share that Alvarez intends to fight in Riyadh this October, regardless of the prevailing circumstances.

Meltzer emphasized that Alalshikh’s tweet adds pressure on TKO to ensure that the WWE and UFC events proceed as scheduled. He noted that everyone he has spoken to over the past week would prefer to avoid traveling to the region at this time. While attending the shows in Saudi Arabia was previously optional, the lack of attendance over the past couple of years has led to the expectation that everyone will participate in the event. He further pointed out that any decisions about moving or canceling the show would need to come from Ari Emanuel and Mark Shapiro, rather than from Nick Khan.

It has also been reported that WWE has contingency plans in place in the U.S. should the situation in Riyadh become untenable. Nevertheless, the company continues to promote the show for Riyadh, as seen on Monday’s episode of RAW.