Latest Update On WWE SummerSlam Taking Place At Amway Center In Orlando, FL

News 13 Orlando reporter Jon Alba noted the following regarding this year’s WWE Summerslam PPV possibly taking place at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL:

Per a source: #WWE is not just exploring #SummerSlam at Amway Center in Orlando, but also utilizing the facility going forward for other events.

As I noted below, the arena is currently "closed" until next year, which would seemingly mean nothing is on the docket. https://t.co/vwkfPP09c8

— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) August 13, 2020