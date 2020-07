WrestleVotes provided the following update regarding the location of this year’s WWE Summerslam event:

Recently asked for an update on SummerSlam, source said 2 or 3 weeks ago he was certain WWE would find a way to do it w/ an audience. Today, very much unsure. As badly as they don’t want the event at the PC, unfortunately that’s very much on the table. Decision not yet imminent.

