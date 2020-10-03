Latest Update Regarding WWE’s Changes To NXT Events

As PWMania.com previously reported, NXT is reportedly moving to the Performance Center from Full Sail University starting with the NXT Takeover 31 PPV.

In addition to that, Mike Johnson is reporting that NXT is going to resume a weekly live taping schedule. For the past several months, WWE was producing one live show and then taping the following week’s show.

Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com noted that students from Full Sail Unversity have stopped being used in various capacities for the shows and that was a factor in WWE moving to the Performance Center. Another factor is that Full Sail “won’t allow fans to attend live shows on campus for the foreseeable future.”

We also reported, this Sunday’s NXT Takeover 31 PPV might have a crowd but it won’t consist of paying fans. Instead, family and friends are possibly going to be invited which is a concept that AEW was doing with Dynamite prior to allowing paying fans to attend.