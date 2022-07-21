Latest Updates on AEW Returns for CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega

As PWMania.com previously reported, it was allegedly disclosed to AEW talent and employees that Kenny Omega is “nearing a return” to the company.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Omega, CM Punk, and Bryan Danielson on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“I mean, he’s [Kenny Omega] hoping to be at All Out, but it’s too soon to say that he will or he won’t… He’s hoping for it. That’s kind of the target right now. The Chicago show I think is the target for that, I think it’s the target for Punk, but I don’t know that either of them are sure things.

Also, it’s probably the target for Danielson, too. Which, would, all those guys coming back, would probably give them a shot in the arm, but like you know, Omega basically was, doesn’t want to talk about it and nothing’s for sure but he would like to be back for that show. That would be a good idea.”