Latest Updates On NXT Moving Nights and WWE – Peacock

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com confirmed the story that WWE NXT will possibly be moving to Tuesday nights starting on Tuesday, April 13th. While there is no conformation that a deal is done, WWE and USA Network are said to be “very close” and the move has reportedly been heavily discussed over the past week. It was also noted that “almost all the key NXT personnel” haven’t been told about a move.

– There is now a Q&A available on Peacock’s website regarding the WWE Network. The following was stated about the migration:

Starting in April, Peacock will be the exclusive streaming home of WWE Network. Until then, you can keep watching directly on WWE Network, as long as you have an active subscription. You can also create a Peacock account to stream WWE Network on Peacock beginning March 18.

Note: WrestleMania on April 10 and 11 will only be available to stream on Peacock.