Latest WWE Money In The Bank Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view. Check them out below, courtesy of BetOnline:
WWE – Money in The Bank
– Drew McIntyre (c) vs Seth Rollins
Drew McIntyre -600 (1/6)
Seth Rollins +350 (7/2)
– Braun Strowman (c) vs Bray Wyatt
Braun Strowman -120 (5/6)
Bray Wyatt -120 (5/6)
– Bayley (c) vs Tamina
Bayley -450 (2/9)
Tamina +275 (11/4)
WWE Smackdown Tag Team 4-Way Match Winner
The New Day 1/1
John Morrison & The Miz 5/4
The Forgotten Sons 5/2
The Lucha House Party 5/1
Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Winner
AJ Styles 4/5
Aleister Black 7/4
Daniel Bryan 9/2
Baron Corbin 6/1
Rey Mysterio 10/1
Otis 14/1
Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Winner
Shayna Baszler 2/3
Nia Jax 3/1
Lacey Evans 4/1
Asuka 6/1
Dana Brooke 7/1
Carmella 10/1