Latest WWE Money In The Bank Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view. Check them out below, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE – Money in The Bank

– Drew McIntyre (c) vs Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre -600 (1/6)

Seth Rollins +350 (7/2)

– Braun Strowman (c) vs Bray Wyatt

Braun Strowman -120 (5/6)

Bray Wyatt -120 (5/6)

– Bayley (c) vs Tamina

Bayley -450 (2/9)

Tamina +275 (11/4)

WWE Smackdown Tag Team 4-Way Match Winner

The New Day 1/1

John Morrison & The Miz 5/4

The Forgotten Sons 5/2

The Lucha House Party 5/1

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Winner

AJ Styles 4/5

Aleister Black 7/4

Daniel Bryan 9/2

Baron Corbin 6/1

Rey Mysterio 10/1

Otis 14/1

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Winner

Shayna Baszler 2/3

Nia Jax 3/1

Lacey Evans 4/1

Asuka 6/1

Dana Brooke 7/1

Carmella 10/1