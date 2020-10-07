Latest WWE Trademark Filings Revealed

WWE filed for several trademarks related to the new Capitol Wrestling Center last week. The CWC is the new name for the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

WWE filed to trademark the following names: CWC Capitol Wrestling Center and CWC NXT Capitol Wrestling Center. The following use descriptions were filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office), which shows they may be planning CWC merchandise for down the line:

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; live digital communications, namely, live video and audio conferencing with multiple simultaneous users, teleconferencing, network conferencing, web conferencing, text messaging, instant messaging, and video texting; virtual sports and entertainment events; virtual audiences; virtual fans; virtual fan experiences; live video feed audiences; digital event platforms; virtual broadcasting; virtual reality simulator; organizing online entertainment and sporting experiences; providing an internet portal for virtual fan experiences; computer services, namely, creating an on-line virtual environment for sporting and entertainment events; digital multimedia broadcasting services over the internet, namely, posting, displaying, and electronically transmitting data, audio and video; providing an Internet website portal in the field of sporting and entertainment events; creating an online community for audiences for the purpose of participating in and watching sporting and entertainment events; computer services, namely, creating an on-line community for registered users to virtually participate in and watch sporting and entertainment events; entertainment services, namely, providing virtual environments in which users can interact for recreational, leisure or entertainment purposes; information technology systems and networks for sports facilities, arenas and venues; information technology consulting services; planning, design, implementation and management of information technology systems and networks for sports facilities, arenas and other venues; organizing sporting and entertainment events; provision of facilities for sporting and entertainment events; stadium facilities; creation of video systems for use in arenas and stadiums; planning and design of arenas and stadiums; screen design for sporting and entertainment events; video conferencing and communications; equipment for the production of sporting and entertainment events; entertainment services, namely, ongoing multimedia programs in the field of general human interest, distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing entertainment information regarding ongoing television programs via a global computer network; production of television programs; production of multimedia programs; audio teleconferencing; data transmission and reception services via telecommunication means; teleconferencing services; communication services, namely, transmission of voice, audio, visual images and data by telecommunications networks, wireless communication networks, the internet, information services networks and data networks; electronic transmission of messages and data; network conferencing services; providing private and secure real time electronic communication over a computer network; providing telephone conferencing services; telepresence conferencing services; transfer of data by telecommunication; transmission of sound, picture and data signals; video conferencing services; video teleconferencing; web conferencing services; telecommunications services, namely, electronic transmission of data and digital messaging via global computer and communication networks; providing online forums, video and chat rooms and electronic bulletin boards for transmission of messages among users”

“IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas”

“IC 028. US 022 023 038 050. G & S: Toys, namely, action figures, accessories therefor; dolls; cases for action figures; toy wrestling rings; playsets for use with action figures; toy vehicles; board games; hand-held units for playing electronic game other than those adopted for use with an electronic display screen or monitor; tabletop action skill games; construction toys; playing cards; puzzles; stuffed toys; plush toys; toy belts; knee and elbow pads for athletic use; toy foam hands; costume masks; novelty face masks; Christmas tree decorations; toy spinning tops; arcade games; kites; bobble-head dolls; puppets; card games; toy guitars; toy water guns; vinyl products for playing in a pool; doll furniture; party favors in the nature of crackers and noisemakers; skateboards; toy scooters; paper party favors”

“IC 009. US 021 023 026 036 038. G & S: Computer software, namely, software for the creation of mobile internet applications and client interfaces; Downloadable mobile applications for the streaming of audio and video content; downloadable ring tones, graphics and music via a global computer network and wireless devices; decorative refrigerator magnets; video and computer game tapes, video and computer game discs, video and computer game cassettes, video and computer game cartridges, video and computer game CD-roms, video output game machines for use with televisions; video and computer game software; cinematographic and television films, namely, motion picture films in the nature of sports entertainment; pre-recorded compact discs, pre-recorded video tapes, pre-recorded video cassette tapes, pre-recorded DVDS and pre-recorded audio cassettes, all featuring sports entertainment; interactive video game programs and computer game cartridges; mouse pads; disposable cameras; sunglasses; sunglass cases; prescription glasses; and optical cases, namely, cases for spectacles and sunglasses; cases for mobile phones; walkie talkies, protective helmets; sports helmets”

“IC 016. US 002 005 022 023 029 037 038 050. G & S: Cardboard and paper hangtags; cardboard packaging; paper packaging; packaging, namely blister cards; paper for wrapping and packaging; collector albums for sticker collectables; stickers; sticker albums; collectable photos; photo albums; photographs; framed pictures; vinyl and plastic clings; labels, namely printed paper labels; folders; paper place mats, paper table mats, paper napkins; paper tablecloths; paper table linens; paper lunch bags; postcards; greeting cards; pictures; calendars; posters; decals; temporary tattoo transfers; trading cards; brochures, magazines and newspapers concerning sports entertainment; coloring books; children’s activity books; souvenir programs concerning sports entertainment; books concerning sports entertainment; books featuring pictorial biographies; comic books; picture books; book covers; paper book markers; notebooks; memo pads; note pads; date books; address books; agenda books; markers; pens; pencils; calendars; pencil sharpeners; pencil cases; rubber stamps; stamp pads; chalks; paper banners; printed paper signs for doors; drawing rulers; erasers, rubber erasers, chalk erasers, blackboard erasers; bumper stickers; window decals; lithographs; paper party bags; stencils for tracing designs onto paper; paper gift wrap; paper cake decorations; paper; stationery; indoor ornaments of paper”