Latin World Order Reform On WWE SmackDown (Video)

The Latin World Order (lWo) has returned to WWE.

Backstage with Rey Mysterio and Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde were featured on the WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Mysterio thanked them for their support.

Escobar said it’s been heartbreaking to witness Dominik Mysterio’s abuse of Rey, but he hopes Rey will teach his son a lesson at WrestleMania. Rey stated that it is a lesson he will never forget. Santos then promised that if The Judgment Day decides to interfere in the match at WrestleMania, Legado del Fantasma will take care of it. Rey replied and said yes, but we’ve got to do it in style. He then handed out t-shirts to the group. The front of the shirts were shown to the camera, and the lWo (Latin World Order) logo was shown.

Mysterio then declared that they are the new lWo.

There has been no word on how far WWE will take the new Latin World Order storyline.

When WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero was still with WCW in late 1998, the Latin World Order was born. La Parka, Psychosis, Juventud Guerrera, Villano V, Silver King, Ciclope, El Dandy, Damian 666, and Hector Garza would also be part of the group, and their main rivalry was with Mysterio, who refused to join the other Mexican stars. After losing a match to Guerrero, Mysterio was forced to join the faction. The nWo eventually defeated the group, causing Mysterio and Konnan to feud with the nWo. The Filthy Animals were formed as a result of the lWo in WCW.

When Escobar launched Legado del Fantasma in 2020, he paid tribute to the lWo because the LDF logo was inspired by the lWo logo.

