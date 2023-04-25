Latino World Order’s WWE Merchandise ‘Very Well Right Now’

WWE has recently reintroduced the Latino World Order faction to television, with Santos Escobar of Legado Del Fantasma aligning himself with Rey Mysterio while the WWE Hall of Famer continues his feud with Dominik Mysterio.

Last month on SmackDown, Mysterio gave Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega LWO t-shirts to pay homage to Eddie Guerrero’s WCW faction.

This week, Chavo Guerrero made headlines when he stated in character that Rey Mysterio and WWE should not ‘prostitute’ the Guerrero name on WWE television. He was clearly trying to get involved in the feud between Rey and Dominik. He later clarified his comments.

Dave Meltzer mentioned the LWO selling a lot of merchandise on Wrestling Observer Radio.

He said, “They sell Eddie merchandise, and the thing that hit it right now is because the LWO was Eddie Guerrero’s gimmick in WCW. It was more than just doing the three amigos. They’re actually doing…there’s no doubt that it’s a total copy, it’s the same t-shirt, and they bring up that it was Eddie’s group. It was 100%. It was the LWO gimmick. They’re selling merchandise very well right now. That is 100% meant as something Eddie Guerrero popularized right down to the team losing every match practically.”

