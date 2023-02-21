Lawsuit Filed Over a Fan’s Alleged “Serious Injuries” at WWE WrestleMania 38

Marvin Jackson filed a lawsuit against WWE on January 12th, 2023, in Tarrant County District Court, Texas, according to PWInsider.com.

Jackson claimed that pyrotechnics caused him to lose hearing in his left ear during WWE Wrestlemania 38 in Dallas.

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial and monetary relief in excess of $1,000,000, including general damages, penalties, costs, expenses, prejudgment interest, and attorney’s fees.

The lawsuit states the following:

On or about April 3, 2022, Plaintiff attended WrestleMania 38 which was hosted by Defendant and located at AT&T Stadium, 1 AT&T Way, Arlington, Texas 76011.

Plaintiff was an invitee on the premises. Defendant was the occupier of the premises.

Plaintiff was seated next to the stage at the venue. When performance began, pyrotechnics went off. The blast from the pyrotechnics was so loud that it caused Plaintiff to lose almost all hearing in his left ear.

No facts suggest that anything Plaintiff did or failed to do in any way caused or contributed to the incident or resulting damages.

Defendant failed to notify anyone or place any warnings to warn of the existence of the dangers associated with pyrotechnics.

As a result of the incident, Plaintiff suffered serious injuries.

Defendant is strictly liable for Plaintiff’s injuries arising from the pyrotechnic display because the use of pyrotechnics indoors constitutes an “abnormally dangerous activity” for the purposes of the common law rule that a party carrying on an abnormally dangerous activity is strictly liable for the damages caused thereby.

Due to the proximity of the pyrotechnics to the invitees, the indoor nature of the display, and the inherent danger of pyrotechnics, the degree of risk of harm to invitees was particularly high at WrestleMania 38. The likelihood of harm associated with those risks was commensurate with the risk. Though Defendant’s lack of reasonable care caused Plaintiff’s injury, Plaintiff asserts that no amount of reasonable care could eliminate risk that accompanies use of indoor pyrotechnics. The damage stemming from loud blasts from pyrotechnics was exacerbated by the closed atmosphere of an indoor facility like AT&T Stadium. The harm arose from the loud sound produced by the pyrotechnic blast.

While the use of pyrotechnic displays is commonplace on holidays at outdoor events, the use of deafening pyrotechnics in indoor facilities with echoing effects is an irregular practice and should not be considered a matter of common usage.

Moreover, the relative value of indoor pyrotechnic displays is marginal compared to the inherent risk it puts on crowded audiences in indoor facilities. The potential for harm by burns or deafening noise cannot be outweighed by the cosmetic effects of indoor pyrotechnics.