Layla Discusses The Infamous Nicknames LayCool Had For Their Rivals

Former WWE star Layla appeared on the “They Made Their Way To The Ring” podcast to discuss various topics, including the mean girl-style nicknames LayCool had for their rivals.

Layla said, “The first name, which was Mickie James, is very controversial, so I’m not even going to say it. Mickie James….Vince actually came up with that. We had nothing to do with that. We got a lot of heat for it. That wasn’t our creation at all.”

On calling Kelly Kelly ‘Smelly Kelly’ and more:

“I think that was Michelle. I want to say Michelle came up with that one. Maria, the ‘Unfed Redhead,’ I can’t recall. I didn’t even know we called her that. ‘Manazon’ (for Beth Phoenix), I’m not too sure. They fit in that era and time. They fit, they were offensive, they did their job. You guys weren’t supposed to like us. You’re supposed to hate us, but find us funny, but also take us seriously and we’re obnoxious.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)