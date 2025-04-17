Layla Praises WWE NXT As A Lifesaver For Young Talent

Former WWE star Layla appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including how WWE NXT aids in the preparation of younger talents.

Layla said, “I feel like ‘NXT’ is like a lifesaver, you know what I mean? It saves all these young wrestlers coming into the business. It helps them, it preps them. Even when I was there, I used to watch talent come up, and it was basically everyone’s watching to see are they going to sink or are they going to swim…To watch now and to see the characters already produced, everything, so when they come up to the main roster they should fly.”

On what a writer told her after 2012, when she was pitching ideas:

“Even in, like, 2012 or 2011, when I was talking to a writer at the time, we were pitching ideas, this was after LayCool, the writer said to me, ‘Nah, they just tell us we don’t give a damn about the girls.’”

You can check out the complete podcast below.