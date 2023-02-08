Leaked Internal WWE List Reveals Top Male Babyfaces and Heels on SmackDown

The top male babyfaces and heels from the WWE SmackDown brand have been revealed thanks to a leaked internal list, as reported by PWInsider. The internal list for tag teams is unknown, but we’ll keep you updated.

Based on WWE’s internal list, the top five male babyfaces and heels for the SmackDown brand are listed below. The top five female babyfaces and heels for the blue brand can be found by clicking here.

HEELS:

1. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

2. Karrion Kross

3. Solo Sikoa

4. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

5. LA Knight

BABYFACES:

1. Bray Wyatt

2. Sami Zayn

3. Drew McIntyre

4. Braun Strowman

5. Rey Mysterio

After leaving The Bloodline, Zayn was obviously just recently added to the list of babyfaces. The #4 position for GUNTHER is interesting because it would seem that he should be closer to the top, but WWE views Kross as their #2 heel on SmackDown.

This list appears to support earlier rumors that WWE considers Wyatt vs. Reigns to be the blue brand’s high-profile dream match.