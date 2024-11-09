Lee Johnson Names Kenny Omega As His Dream Opponent

AEW star Lee Johnson appeared on Ruthless Talk to discuss a number of topics, including how Kenny Omega is his dream opponent.

Johnson said, “The answer’s always going to be Kenny Omega. Kenny is the reason I started wrestling. I had always wanted to be a wrestler, but I remember watching Kenny in 2015 and I was like ‘Man, I got to wrestle this guy one day. I know I want to be a wrestler, but I need to start now if I want to wrestle this guy.’ So for sure Kenny. Kenny is — I look up to him in just the biggest way possible. I’d love to get in the ring with him. I wish that he was back. I hope that he’s getting well. I hope that he’s back as soon as possible, because man…I can feel him not being there. I don’t know if anybody else feels that way, but when Kenny’s there, you feel like just how good everything in the arena feels when his music hits. So definitely Kenny.”

On Bryan Danielson:

“I hope he comes back, just for a little bit, because I want to get in the ring with him.”

You can check out Johnson’s comments in the video below.