Lee Johnson Reflects On Cody Rhodes’ Departure From AEW: ‘It Was A Huge Shock’

AEW star Lee Johnson appeared on Ruthless Talk to discuss a number of topics, including how he was shocked to see Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes leave All Elite Wrestling.

Johnson said, “Just shock, I guess is the only word that, you know, I can say. I was very shocked. But also I understand that Cody had to do what it was that Cody felt was best for him. So I always have a lot of love for him, you know. So, yeah, I guess just shocked was really all that I felt in the moment. I’m sure a lot of wrestling fans, a lot of coworkers, et cetera, probably just felt the same way.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)