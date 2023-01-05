Lee Johnson Talks About Returning to In-Ring Action, Signing With AEW in 2021

AEW star Lee Johnson recently spoke with the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Johnson opened up about signing with AEW in February of 2021:

“Man, that was wild. I was super nervous going into that match. I was teaming with Cody. We go into this match. I obviously understand what’s going on. I hadn’t won. I don’t even know what my record was, but I could promise I lost to everyone on the roster. Man, that was wild. I was super nervous going into that match. I was teaming with Cody. So I think it was really cool to go into that particular time and everyone was ringside. There were people over in the stands where, you know, everyone would sit during the pandemic era. So it was really awesome to get that moment and to have everyone out there with me afterwards, Cody, Dustin, QT, Arn, etc were out there. So, for me to have that moment after going through so much was what it felt like for at that time had been a year, maybe, it was so awesome. I felt good. I felt like the man.”

Returning from his injury he suffered in May of 2022:

“I feel great. Honestly, it was a struggle at first because you always want to jump back into it. For me, I just didn’t want to mess myself up again. I’m really close with Jerry Lynn. He told me, ‘Hey, don’t come back too soon. You got to make sure you’re ready’, so I really want to take the time. Satnam, one of the guys that we work with, is great. He actually had a contact and a guy that is an NBA physical therapist, so I started working with them about a month ago, and man, it feels awesome. I feel like I can do anything.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: