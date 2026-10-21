Lee Moriarty And LA Cherry Announce Their Engagement

LA Cherry, the long-time partner of AEW/ROH star Lee Moriarty, announced her engagement to Moriarty on her Twitter (X) account. The couple got engaged at Sunken Gardens in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Moriarty is the reigning ROH Pure Champion, having held the title for over 800 days since winning it in June 2024. He last competed on the October 6 episode of AEW Collision: Grand Slam in France, where he lost a Clockwork Carnage Qualifying Match to “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Additionally, Moriarty is currently scheduled to appear at ROH Final Battle 2026, which will take place on December 4 in San Antonio, Texas.

On behalf of PWMania.com, we extend our congratulations to the happy couple on their engagement.