Lee Moriarty Confirmed For PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles

Lee Moriarty is headed to The Battle of Los Angeles.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla announced tonight that Moriarty is the ninth confirmed entrant for the 2022 BOLA tournament. He joins PWG World Champion Bandido, Jack Cartwheel, Daniel Garcia, Black Taurus, Lio Rush, Kevin Blackwood, Alex Shelley and Jonah Rock as confirmed BOLA participants.

Moriarty responded to PWG’s announcement and wrote, “BOLA. This is the one for me. I cannot verbally express how hyped I am.”

This will be Moriarty’s BOLA debut. He made his PWG debut back at Mystery Vortex 7 on August 1, losing to ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham. He then worked the Threemendous VI event on September 26, teaming with Myron Reed and Impact X Division Champion Trey Miguel for a six-man loss to Cartwheel, Dante Martin and Alex Zayne. Moriarty also worked PWG’s It’s A Long Way To The Top event on November 21, losing to Blackwood.

Moriarty began wrestling back in 2015, and has worked for numerous promotions, including Impact Wrestling, MLW, ROH, GCW and CHIKARA, among others. He made his AEW debut with a loss to Martin back on the August 17 edition of Dark, and has worked 10 other AEW matches since then, picking up his first win on the November 23 airing of Dark, defeating Nick Comoroto. Moriarty made his Dynamite debut on November 10,teaming with Matt Sydal for a loss to Rush and Martin, and then made his Dynamite singles debut on December 1 with a loss to CM Punk. AEW President Tony Khan offered Moriarty a developmental deal before an episode of “Dark: Elevation” back in September, but then it was announced that he signed a full-time contract in mid-October.

The 2022 Battle of Los Angeles will take place on Saturday, January 29 and Sunday, January 30. This will be the first BOLA event to be held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event usually takes place over three days in the summer, but the 2022 BOLA will be held over the last weekend of January, the same weekend as the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble in St. Louis.

The Battle of Los Angeles has had 24 competitors in recent years, but there’s no word on who else will be announced by PWG in the coming weeks.

