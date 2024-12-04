Lee Moriarty Reveals On Lessons Learned From Bryan Danielson

AEW/ROH star Lee Moriarty appeared on The Ringer’s Masked Man Show to talk about a number of topics, including the lesson he learned when he faced Bryan Danielson in a match.

Moriarty said, “It taught me how to be more aggressive with a technical style because as amazing of a technical wrestler he is, he’s an extremely aggressive wrestler. You see that in his matches with RUSH, with Moxley, people like that. So it helped me in that aspect of finding that next gear when it comes to being more mean instead of wrestling so pretty. It just taught me to, like i was saying, just be more loose with the game plan because things are gonna change. There’s things that he did that I didn’t plan on because if you watch three Bryan Danielson matches in AEW this past year, there’s not really a pattern like you were talking about. He adapts his style to his opponents whether he’s wrestling MJF, Hechicero, or Moxley. He’s gonna change it so you can’t always plan. There’s little things he will do consistently, but the way that he gets to them are different.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)