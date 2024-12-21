Lee Moriarty Shares His Desire To Compete In Japan’s Wrestling Scene

ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty appeared on Fightful’s Grapsody podcast to talk about a number of topics, including his ultimate goal in pro wrestling.

Moriarty said, “My dream, my ultimate goal in pro wrestling, is to wrestle in Japan. That is because I appreciate the art form, the dedication they have to this sport, the care they have, the passion the fans have. I remember watching old Japanese wrestling, seeing fans cry in the crowd. The way they screamed. The emotional connection they have the heart these athletes have going through the dojo system to the care and value they put on pro wrestling. That’s a very important thing for me. One of the reasons I chose to join AEW is because they are very supportive of that goal of mine. It’ll come when the time is right. Just like me having the opportunity to fight on pay-per-view came when the time was right. My job is to keep working and be prepared for when that time comes.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)