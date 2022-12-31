Legado Del Fantasma To Expand In 2023?

It looks like Legado Del Fantasma is gonig to expand in the New Year.

As 2023 fast-approaches, WWE Superstars have been weighing in on social media with their New Year’s comments and resolutions.

This week, the official WWE account released a video via Twitter that teases an expansion for the Legado Del Fanstasma group in 2023.

“Legado Del Fantasma predicts big things for the group in 2023, including possible expansion,” read the tweet teasing the expansion of the group that currently consists of Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, & Zelina Vega).

