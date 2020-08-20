Legado Del Fantasma To Host Q&A This Weekend On Twitter

– Legado del Fantasma (NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) will host a Twitter Q&A this Saturday at 1pm ET to promote the “Takeover: XXX” event that night. Fans can submit questions with the #AskEscobar hashtag. The Takeover Pre-Show will feature Mendoza and Wilde vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Breezango with the winners becoming the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium for a future match.